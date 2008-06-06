Devil May Cry 4 Demo Now Available On PC

Yup, Capcom have released a demo for Devil May Cry 4 on the PC. It's around 800MB, gives you the option of going through a ten-minute level or taking on a boss, and should give you around ten minutes of good times. They're saying it runs a little faster on PC, which I can kind of see, but I can definitely see that it looks a lot cleaner. Even if you've already played it on 360 or PS3, it's worth a look, if only to let Capcom know that, yes, we appreciate the fact they're still porting games like this to the PC.