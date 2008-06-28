You've no doubt already read up on it all by now, so give your brain a rest and soak up these three Diablo III clips. First, and above, is the game's official trailer. After the jump, an artwork clip and, best of all, a 19-minute gameplay shakedown.
Diablo III Videos (Trailer, Gameplay Footage)
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Anyone else disappointed that this witch doctor is obviously replacing the necromancer? He had such a cool backstory. :(
Hopefully I'm just getting way ahead of myself and they are just going to revamp the class. Blood golem + iron maiden was a tad silly.