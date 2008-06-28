The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Diablo III Videos (Trailer, Gameplay Footage)


You've no doubt already read up on it all by now, so give your brain a rest and soak up these three Diablo III clips. First, and above, is the game's official trailer. After the jump, an artwork clip and, best of all, a 19-minute gameplay shakedown.

Comments

  • BrendanT Guest

    Anyone else disappointed that this witch doctor is obviously replacing the necromancer? He had such a cool backstory. :(

    Hopefully I'm just getting way ahead of myself and they are just going to revamp the class. Blood golem + iron maiden was a tad silly.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles