Diablo III Webpage Filled With Trailers, Screens, Evil

Why content yourself with a blurry screen or a low-quality stream when you can get your Diablo III fix directly from the source? Blizzard has the official website for the game up and ready, already filled with pages of screenshots, a gameplay video, and the cinematic trailer, as well as concept art and one hell of an attractive aesthetic. Some of the links may not work, but we have to learn to crawl before we learn to slay hordes of bloodthirsty demons.

Diablo III Official Website [Blizzard]