Difference Between Game Consoles and Pixar Tech? 'Vast.'

Current gen video games look pretty darn good! Almost like movies. But there is a difference. Ask ask Ralph Eggleston, production designer behind Pixar's upcoming movie, Wall-E (pictured). He'll tell you!
How much of a gap exists today between current-gen consoles and the tech you use?
A vast, vast difference. If the player is involved in the narrative they can render it only so fast, really, though it will get faster. But when you're in control of a narrative, as we are as filmmakers, the level of detail has to be much greater and we have the opportunity to create that because we have full control - our worlds are finite as opposed to video games, which are not entirely infinite but a lot more infinite than what we do... I think it will get better and better. But for me, the big thing lacking in video games, and I haven't seen one that has done this for me, is how you involve a strong narrative story. Not just a set-up that you jump in to, but a narrative story in which the player is an active participant. I've had this conversation with friends now for almost a decade on how you could actually do that with a videogame. Unfortunately, although I think there would be a market for that, I don't think the market would be large enough.
M'kay. If it's good, Ralph, people will buy it. Don't underestimate your fellow human!
Pixar Interview [Next-Gen]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink