The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Digital Legends Bring 3D Fantasy To The iPhone

I might have finally found the motivation to go out and pick up an iPhone. Xavier Carrillo Costa of Spanish developer Digital Legends Entertainment took the stage at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference earlier to show off a new iPhone game coming out in Spetember with graphics that could give the PSP a run for its money.

While we didn't exactly catch the game's name (it sounded like Krull, though Costa's accent is extremely thick), what we did catch was that the developers only got their hands on the iPhone SDK two weeks ago, and porting the game over only took them four days. You use the touch screen to move the character throughout this fantasy adventure game, featuring full 3D characters and environments. Gizmodo's Jason Chen likened the game to Dungeon Seige or God of War.

Super Monkey Ball and caveman karts are all well and good, but this looks like exactly the type of game I'm looking for on my overly expensive Apple product.

[Image Credit: Gizmodo's Liveblog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles