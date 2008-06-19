DISSIDIA: Final Fantasy Half Done

DISSIDIA: Final Fantasy? 50 percent done. So says the game's character designer Tetsuya Nomura in the upcoming issue of Japanese game mag Famitsu. This shouldn't come as a huge surprise as only half the cast has been revealed. That, and Square Enix does like to take its sweet time putting out its games. There's no rush, we guess.

Dissidia Final Fantasy [Videogamerx via PSP Hyper via PSP Fanboy]