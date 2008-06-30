The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Do We Suffer From Too Many Games?

Is the problem with gaming today that there's just too much out there — and not enough time? So posits Michael Zenke, who discusses why too many games could be a bad thing, and one reason it's increasingly hard to be a gamer. Too many AAA titles? Is such a thing possible? Well, when it means that a lot of people will never finish those AAA titles, maybe:

You couldn't go into a store and buy Call of Duty 4 without *having* to pick up Super Mario Galaxy. Can't snag Rock Band without that Burning Crusade box. And - seriously - can you even still be called a gamer if you didn't play at least one of the offerings from The Orange Box?

The happy shopping sprees and smiling faces at GameStop, more than likely, eventually turned into sour grimaces and furrowed brows at home. Like it or not, the gaming public is an aging public. We've got kids, jobs, and responsibilities. Ironically, at a time when more gamers are able to afford these games than ever before, the Western lifestyle precludes the time to play more than a handful.

So I'm willing to bet that, across the country, gamers brought home games they didn't play. They downloaded titles they never loaded up, purchased handheld games that stayed in the packaging.

Interesting concept, and probably has a lot of truth to it for some of us — my days of blitzing through long games in a couple of marathon sessions are (for the most part) long gone, and it's hard to justify spending more money on games that are going to languish for months until I have the time to devote to them. Zenke doesn't offer a solution, other than to say 'It's OK to slow down.' And really, it is.

The Z-Axis: 'Lust for the New' [GameSetWatch]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles