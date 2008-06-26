Doing Science In WoW

Here's something fun: a bunch of scientists decided to get together and do some field research, and assembled a conference. In Azeroth. They published their findings in the American Association for the Advancement of Science's magazine, and it's an entertaining read:
Thus began the first scientific conference held in Azeroth, the online universe inhabited by millions of people playing World of Warcraft. Anyone who has been part of a conference's organising committee knows that some glitches and mishaps are just unavoidable. And as usual, the problems that actually did occur were unforeseen. It was a success nonetheless. By the end of the third day, a real scientific exchange took place, I married one of the conference participants, and within an hour of the wedding, we were all dead.
There are a lot of feel-good stories circulating about how scientists are using online games to study behaviour, but this one is a lot of fun.
Slaying Monsters For Science [Science, thanks Gumblackwood!]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink