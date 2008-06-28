Dojo Dump: Smash Bros. Dojo Returns!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Welcome back, Smash Bros. Dojo! We were wondering if you were going to do anything to commemorate the European launch of Super Smash Bros. Brawl. We absolutely love it when you do these "Snapshots Galore" posts, because we need more images of Donkey Kong in a spotted diaper floating around our brains.

Sadly, we think the "return" of the Smash Bros. Dojo will be very short lived and that it will be some time before we see another update to the site. Our European friends who have expertly avoided spoilers up until this point will want to steer clear of this latest update, as unlockable characters abound.

Snapshots Galore #3 [Smash Bros. Dojo - thanks, Kiriphii!]

