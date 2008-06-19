Don't Expect KOTOR 3, Or Any Other New Lucasarts Games, At E3

When Lucasarts dropped the axe on 75-100 employees recently, we spoke with a number of the freshly-sacked workers, one of whom spilled the beans on a number of projects Lucasarts had in the pipeline. Some as developer, some merely as publisher. Some of the projects named include KOTOR 3 (with BioWare), Battlefront 3 (with Free Radical) and another LEGO Indiana Jones game (with Traveller's Tales, obviously). If you were hoping at least one of them would be unveiled at E3, however, you can start making plans for mid-July again: Lucasarts have announced that not only will they not be announcing any of those (rumoured, mind you) titles, they won't be announcing any new titles at all. Why? There's "too much noise" surrounding the show. Apparently.

