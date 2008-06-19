The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Dragon Age Begins In 2009, Saboteur Slips

Dragon Age, the winner of multiple "Best of E3 2004" awards will indeed be shipping in the first quarter of 2009, according to Electronic Arts CEO John Riccitiello. BioWare's role-playing game was loosely dated by the EA boss at the William Blair & Company Growth Stock Conference yesterday, backing up the previously hinted at release window.

Riccitiello also pegged Pandemic's World War II action game Saboteur for a pre-April 1 release, according to a report from GameSpot, missing its planned 2008 release. That's a huge blow to fans of shooting Nazis, but we hear that the Nazi shooting still needs more polish. You can't rush this stuff, folks.

Saboteur, Dragon Age slated for Q1 '09 [GameSpot]

