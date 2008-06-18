The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit, Out Now At GameTraders for $90

blimit_left.jpgIf you've been hanging out for Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit on Xbox 360 and Playstation 3, hang out no longer. GameTraders in Carillon City has copies of the UK PAL version going for $89.95. You can swing in right now and pick this baby up, nearly three weeks before its official release.

Remember, if you see a game on a retailer's shelf when it shouldn't let us know at tipsATkotakuDOTcomDOTau!

[Thanks everyone]

  • BenHH @BearaceDougie

    There Sold Out of the 360 Version, Getting more soon (earliest Friday).

    But the Carousel Gametraders has it in stock.

    0

