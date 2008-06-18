Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit, Out Now At GameTraders for $90

If you've been hanging out for Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit on Xbox 360 and Playstation 3, hang out no longer. GameTraders in Carillon City has copies of the UK PAL version going for $89.95. You can swing in right now and pick this baby up, nearly three weeks before its official release.

