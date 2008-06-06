The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Dragonforce 100% On Expert


Bear witness, ladies and gentlemen, to one man's triumph over Dragonforce's Through The Fire and Flames on expert, hitting every single note to achieve a score of 987,786 and 100%. Youtube user iamchris4life has been uploading videos of his performances for quite some time now, to the point where people were faking videos of him completing TTFAF, but this one is for real. Watching this makes my hands ache.

Be warned, Chris uses some strong language at the end of the run, but he damn well earned it. Thanks everyone for sending in the tip!

Comments

  • Non-believer Guest

    This just looks like another fake video, GH3 using bots and pretending to play.

    Until it is done in a controlled environment, this song has not been completed 100% on Expert.

    0
  • iamgoret @Believer

    He strums with his right hand then shifts it up the neck to assist with the hammer-ons and pull-offs, get's his hand back in time to strum when he needs to... not fake, just a freak.

    0
  • Abir Guest

    I wonder if he's eligible for the Guinness World Record.

    0
  • Cody Guest

    Wtf

    I want to be able to do this but all I can achieve is beating the intro and getting out around 4-6%

    The intro isn't THAT hard, but after that it seems if I miss a single note I'm gone..

    Kudos to this guy...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles