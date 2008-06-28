The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

DS Threatens To Make Textbooks Obsolete At Tokyo Girls School

Ever conscious of educating today's youth, Nintendo has been providing DS systems to an all-girls school in Tokyo. The AP got their reporter into one classroom full of "giggly" seventh-graders to determine if any learning was going on.

In the process, the AP determined the favourite game of one 12-year-old:

Like many other Japanese youngsters, she has the DS at home and plays DS games like "Mario Kart" and "Animal Crossing". But she insisted her favourite was her English class software

It was only a couple of years ago that I went to a high school in Chicago to watch students try to learn from Civilisation III. Putting each student at a desktop computer seemed to make communication hard. I wonder if the DS is any better a replacement for a textbook.

Curious detail about this story #1: Nintendo is providing 40 DSes to a classroom of 32.
Curious detail about this story #2: English Training for best game?

Nintendo DS Teaches English In School [AP via NPR, OK?][English Training DS Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles