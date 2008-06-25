EA Developing Line Of Sports Controllers

Guitar Hero and Rock Band have shown us that video games using giant plastic peripherals can succeed in the marketplace, so why not plastic sports peripherals? At the Paris GDC, EA Sports exec producer and VP David McCarthy revealed that EA plans to release a line of sports-related speciality peripherals over the course of the next year. Next Generation contacted McCarthy for more details on the new products, which could very well debut at this year's E3.

"Anything we put out for sports would enhance the experience. I can tease you a little bit. One of the things we're doing is looking at just playing with the Wii remote in a different way, using a whole new peripheral that's out there, kind of thing. So, basically enabling control for the user in a much different way". He teased some more: "We are prototyping stuff that really does allow us to play with the Wii remote differently".

So far it seems like the main focus here is the Wii, as no other consoles are mentioned in the story, though with both Microsoft and Sony rumoured to be working on motion-controllers I certainly wouldn't rule them out.

I will be extremely disappointed if this doesn't result in a tether ball controller for the Wii.

