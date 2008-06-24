EA Explores Children's Minds With Brain Quest

Electronic Arts is hopping on the Nintendo DS learning tool train with the announcement of two new games for the handheld based on the educational card series Brain Quest. The two titles, one focusing on years three and four and the other on five/six, will translate the cards into a series of questions based around a light story mode, with more than 6,000 questions per game.

"Brain Quest is EA Casual Entertainment's first educational game and we are thrilled to bring this beloved brand into the videogame space," said Robert Nashak, VP of Casual Studios, EA Casual Entertainment. "By adapting the series to the DS, we are able to reach today's tech savvy children and provide them with an educational experience that is interactive, engaging, and fun."

EA's creation of educational DS titles could be a very good sign, indicating that U.S. publishers are beginning to get a grasp of the true potential of the handheld, much like Japan already has. That, or they just want some more of that delicious parent money. Mmmm.

EA Announces Nintendo DS Games Based on America's #1 Educational Bestseller Brain Quest®

Top Curriculum-Based Quiz Series Offers New Way for Kids to Learn and Play on the Go

LOS ANGELES—(BUSINESS WIRE)—The Casual Entertainment label of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERTS) today announced plans to bring America's #1 educational bestseller1, Brain Quest®, to the Nintendo DS™ handheld system, just in time for back-to-school this September. In partnership with the New York based Workman Publishing Company, Inc., EA will release two Brain Quest games centered on the curriculum-based series that has sold more than 28 million copies2: one for third and fourth graders, and another for fifth and sixth graders.

Staying true to the curriculum-based card deck series, the Brain Quest video games are loaded with over 6,000 unique questions in each game, developed specifically for the third/fourth and fifth/sixth grade levels and can keep kids entertained whether in the car, at home, or while waiting for the school bus. The game's Brain Mode provides quick to the fun action that enables kids to jump right in, immersing themselves in fast-paced quiz games, as they answer questions on their favourite subjects: English, history, math, science, and geography. Brain Quest adds another element to the fun — a Quest Mode where players follow a light story that pits them against successively more difficult challenges in each category. The game's Multiplayer Mode allows players to challenge their friends and siblings or play cooperatively, so kids of all ages can get in on the action and enjoy the brain-twisting fun!

Throughout the game, players who answer questions correctly score points to redeem collectibles that can be unlocked by winning achievements. These collectibles can then be used to customise up to six scenes in the game.

The popular Brain Quest card decks, on which the games are based, are a phenomenon. "Brain Quest is a brand recognised by teachers, trusted by parents, and adored by kids," said Janet Harris, Brain Quest® Publisher, Workman Publishing Company, Inc. "We are very pleased that Brain Quest will now be able to educate and entertain children through another medium, as a video game."

Both Brain Quest games will be available September 2008 in North America and have a U.S. MSRP of $29.99. The games have not yet been rated by the ESRB. For more information or assets, visit http://www.info.ea.com.