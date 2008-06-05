EA Officially Snags "Napster"-Founded Social Net

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Reports that Electronic Arts was set to acquire Sean "Napster" Fanning's latest venture, a social network, are now official. EA announced last night that it acquired Napster's ThreeSF, owners of a social network called Rupture.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but earlier reports pegged the price tag at about $US 30 million. EA hasn't said what it plans to do with the social network - through Rupture, they gain an infrastructure to use, but not much of an existing user base.

Earlier reports had also suggested that the deal would make Fanning, as well as his co-founder Jon Baudanza, employees of EA. Mariam Sughayer of EA's corporate communications declined to comment on this or other details of the transaction, but told Kotaku that the company will announce more details in the weeks ahead.

Full press release follows the jump:

