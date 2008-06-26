EA: UK Game Ratings Changes Spell Delays

The last thing gamers in the UK need is additional delays to the games that can already take months to make the jump from Japan and North America, but that's just what they'll get under the new system under consideration by the British government. Suggested in the Byron review, the new system would require games that would normally receive a 12+ PEGI rating be subjected to review by the British Board of Film Classification. Speaking to Eurogamer, EA UK head honcho Keith Ramsdale worries that the new system wouldn't be in the gamers' best interest.

"The government's proposed changes to the existing age rating systems will create further delays in getting hit games to the UK", he said. "An extra and unnecessary layer of administration beyond a single system slows the process, and that delay will get passed on to the players themselves".

If you ask me the UK just needs to have the whole shebang handled by PEGI and be done with it, but that isn't a very British way of doing things. Why they have to go and make things so complicated?

New ratings system could delay UK releases [Eurogamer]