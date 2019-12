Before you get excited, no, it doesn't contain some magical pre-release copy of Fallout 3. The "triple" of the pack is Fallout: Tactics, and while not as tasty as the other games included - Fallout and Fallout 2 if you had yet to guess - it's not a bad deal for $14.90.

According to the Atomic forum member who spotted the deal at EB at Bondi Junction, it's part of the retailer's half-yearly sale.

Fallout triple pack cheap @ EB [Atomic forums]