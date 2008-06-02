The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

EGM Refuse To Review MGS4 Because Konami Imposed "Limitations"

To recap: Konami are imposing restrictions on what publications can and cannot talk about when reviewing Metal Gear Solid 4. No mention of 90-minute cutscenes please, and while you're at it, no talky-talky about install sizes either, K? IGN are cool with that. EGM, refreshingly, are not. Due to "limitations Konami wanted to impose on our comments", the editorial team decided to refrain from giving the game a score, and in lieu of a "review" posted a lengthy roundtable discussion about the game instead. It's hardly a gloved fist on an Olympic dias, but it is nice seeing somebody do something about such an...unsavoury practice.

EGM July 2008 [via GameSetWatch]

  • Ian C Guest

    Kudos to EGM and Ziff Davis yet again for refusing to give in to these ridiculous marketing strong arm tactics.

    Time and time again you've shown that you're one of the few gaming sites/magazines able to recognize that a review should be a frank and honest critique of the product in question and should not be subject to restrictions.

    Even though I currently live in Aus I go out of my way to buy EGM (and did for GFW) because I care about the review and not the score.

  • John doe Guest

    You guys are awesome, i wish there was more reviewers like you. I bought MGS4 and i hate it, i feel misled because nobody told me i'd be dozing off watching cutscenes for 10 hrs.

