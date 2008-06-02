EGM Refuse To Review MGS4 Because Konami Imposed "Limitations"

To recap: Konami are imposing restrictions on what publications can and cannot talk about when reviewing Metal Gear Solid 4. No mention of 90-minute cutscenes please, and while you're at it, no talky-talky about install sizes either, K? IGN are cool with that. EGM, refreshingly, are not. Due to "limitations Konami wanted to impose on our comments", the editorial team decided to refrain from giving the game a score, and in lieu of a "review" posted a lengthy roundtable discussion about the game instead. It's hardly a gloved fist on an Olympic dias, but it is nice seeing somebody do something about such an...unsavoury practice.
Kudos to EGM and Ziff Davis yet again for refusing to give in to these ridiculous marketing strong arm tactics.
Time and time again you've shown that you're one of the few gaming sites/magazines able to recognize that a review should be a frank and honest critique of the product in question and should not be subject to restrictions.
Even though I currently live in Aus I go out of my way to buy EGM (and did for GFW) because I care about the review and not the score.