The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Eight Days And Getaway 3 No Longer Going Concerns

Remember late this past April when we warned you that PlayStation 3 titles The Getaway 3 and Eight Days, first showcased during the early preview days of the console, wouldn't be seeing the light of day for a while? According to a statement released today by Sony Computer Entertainment Europe, that while is now officially a never as production ceases on both titles.

"This decision was made following an internal review of all games and it was deemed that with the incredibly strong list of exclusive first party titles coming up both this year and in the near future, resource should be reallocated to enhance those projects closer to completion.

You heard them folks - they have so many strong titles coming out that they can afford to just toss a couple into the rubbish bin to keep the games flowing. Good riddance I say. I never understood why they'd try to continue the Getaway series after the heaping helping of crap that was Black Monday anyway.

Sony stops work on Eight Days and The Getaway [GI]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles