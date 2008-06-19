The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Electronic Arts Veteran Neil Young Quits

According to an internal email forwarded to Newsweek's Level Up, long time Electronic Arts fixture Neil Young—pictured contemplating something—has left the company. Young had been at EA for over a decade, heading up EA's Los Angeles studio and, prior to leaving, the EA Blueprint division. The EA Blueprint endeavour was an attempt by the mega-publisher to create lower cost content with smaller teams based on original intellectual property.

Young was responsible for overseeing titles like Majestic, The Sims 2 and Boom Blox in his various roles at EA.

In announcing the departure to EA employees, Frank Gibeau, President of the EA Games Label, wrote that Young had "decided to leave EA to manage his own company" but did not mention what or where that might be. Westwood vet Louis Castle has been handed EA Blueprint reins and will oversee development of the next Steven Spielberg title, code-named "LMNO".

