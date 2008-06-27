The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Variety Troubled By Sid Meier's Next Game

Sid Meier, how can you still be making games about colonisation?

Variety reporter Ben Fritz knows that Sid Meier made a Colonization game back in the day. And he knows that the new one, the upcoming Sid Meier's Civilization IV: Colonization, won't quite force you to sail to a new land so you can kill all the natives and screw them with the exchange rate.

But he's troubled. He's spent a good amount of time on his blog to show that he's thought this through. Colonization was and is racist and appalling, he states. He doesn't call for a ban. He's a First Amendment guy. But he does call for a reaction.

Goddamit, am I the only one who think it's morally disturbing to make a game that celebrates COLONIZATION?

Bonus reader challenge: Reply to this post, pro or con, without using the old conversation-stopper: "It's just a game".

Civilisation IV: Colonization... Wow that looks offensive [Variety's The Cut Scene Blog]

