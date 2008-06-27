Variety Troubled By Sid Meier's Next Game

Sid Meier, how can you still be making games about colonisation?
Variety reporter Ben Fritz knows that Sid Meier made a Colonization game back in the day. And he knows that the new one, the upcoming Sid Meier's Civilization IV: Colonization, won't quite force you to sail to a new land so you can kill all the natives and screw them with the exchange rate.
But he's troubled. He's spent a good amount of time on his blog to show that he's thought this through. Colonization was and is racist and appalling, he states. He doesn't call for a ban. He's a First Amendment guy. But he does call for a reaction.
Goddamit, am I the only one who think it's morally disturbing to make a game that celebrates COLONIZATION?
Bonus reader challenge: Reply to this post, pro or con, without using the old conversation-stopper: "It's just a game".
Civilisation IV: Colonization... Wow that looks offensive [Variety's The Cut Scene Blog]
