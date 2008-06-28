Epic Blizzard Swag Get!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

by Lesley Smith

As is expected with Blizzard events, company employees were handing out the much-prized (and instantly eBayable) Goody Bags. The swish mini backpack emblazoned with the WWI logo includes a host of loot, including an in-game pet (which we've not yet been able to redeem in Booty Bay), the Beta key, a programme, a figure from the Upper Deck miniature game, a notebook and a mousemat sporting the event's banner featuring Arthas as well as characters from Diablo and Starcraft II.

We'll let you know what the pet is as soon as Landro Longshot makes nice and starts talking about the WWI.

