ESRB Watch: SNK Gets Fightin' Mad With Wii Virtual Console Releases

The Entertainment Software Ratings Board has issued new rulings on a slew of still unconfirmed titles, giving us a look at what's next for the Wii's Virtual Console. The list is very SNK heavy, as Art of Fighting 2, Fatal Fury 2, Samurai Shodown and Burning Fight all are planned as Wii releases. That's a lot of 2D fighting.

Dig Dug, presumably the NES version, is also coming to the Wii.

In addition, PlayStation 3 ratings for The Last Guy and WipEout HD have appeared, hopefully a good indication that both will be hitting the PlayStation Network soon. Finally, Freddi Fish: Kelp Seed Mystery is apparently a video game about a fish who's also a detective. Who knew fish were so smart?! I think we've all learned a lot today.

