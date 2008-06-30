Europe Gets Rock Band 2 In September As Well

The first Rock Band's European roll-out was...less than ideal. So news of the sequel's announcement earlier today will, for a lot of Europeans, bring more questions than excitement. Questions like: what about a European release date? Wil it be released outside the UK, France and Germany? Will it be released in Europe at all? Well, yes (to one of those questions). No firm date as of yet, but EA have confirmed to VG247 that the game will be released in Europe in September, same month as it is in the US. Much better.

