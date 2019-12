Anyone still using their Wii Fit Balance Board? Matthieu and Simon, students at German Research Centre For Artificial Intelligence, are! They've got the board hooked up to a PC via Bluetooth and are using the Nintendo peripheral as a World of Warcraft movement controller. Nice to see some folks still using the Balance Boards innovating.

Oh, and the music used in this video is FRIGGIN' AWESOME.

WoW Fit [Rock, Paper, Shotgun]