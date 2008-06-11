According to tipster Jamie, this front page story for the Adelaide Advertiser hit just a few days after the launch of Grand Theft Auto IV. Yes, it's probably just a play on words to contrast stealing cars with oil companies "stealing" cash from drivers, rather than some wacky tie-in with the release fever of Rockstar's opus, but the close debut of one of the biggest and fastest selling games of the year no doubt gave the newspaper a few more readers than usual.
Adelaide Advertiser Inadvertently Rides GTA IV's Success?
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink