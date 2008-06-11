Adelaide Advertiser Inadvertently Rides GTA IV's Success?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

gta_petrol.jpgAccording to tipster Jamie, this front page story for the Adelaide Advertiser hit just a few days after the launch of Grand Theft Auto IV. Yes, it's probably just a play on words to contrast stealing cars with oil companies "stealing" cash from drivers, rather than some wacky tie-in with the release fever of Rockstar's opus, but the close debut of one of the biggest and fastest selling games of the year no doubt gave the newspaper a few more readers than usual.

