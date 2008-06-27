Everyone And The ECTO-1 Heading To PAX

This year's Penny Arcade Expo is going to be bigger than ever, and that's good because scaling down would have probably been a bad idea. Instead they've taken the more practical route, adding more space, more exhibitors, and more 80's movie relics. That's right, the ECTO-1 of Ghostbusters fame will be on hand the entire weekend, making the other exhibitors like Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, EA, Activision, and Ubisoft look like second stringers in comparison.

"We nearly doubled our exhibition hall and added another 80,000 square feet of content overall, so the show is going to be pretty amazing this year", says Penny Arcade's Robert Khoo. "You should come. I think you would like it".

I've a feeling he could be right. This year's show takes place August 29th through the 31st in sunny Seattle Washington. Hit the jump for a full list of exhibitors. Be prepared to scroll.

PENNY ARCADE REVEALS PAX 2008 EXHIBITORS AND FIRST PROGRAMMING DETAILS Headliners include Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, EA, Activision and Ubisoft SEATTLE - June 26, 2008 - The organizers of the fifth annual Penny Arcade Expo (PAX) today announced key details of the upcoming gaming festival, to be held Aug. 29-31, 2008 at the Washington State Trade and Convention Centre in Seattle. This year's exhibit floor will offer PAX attendees hands-on time with highly anticipated games and products from more exhibitors than ever, including Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, EA, Activision and Ubisoft (see below for a complete exhibitor list). In addition to seeing a massive number of pre-release games on its show floor, attendees can expect a bevy of panels, the Omegathon gaming competition, tournaments, and more. First details of PAX 2008 programming include: - The ECTO-1, of Ghostbusters fame, will be on display for all three days of PAX - The PAX 10 independent games showcase, to thrill and delight you - Two nights of music that will almost certainly change your life "We nearly doubled our exhibition hall and added another 80,000 square feet of content overall, so the show is going to be pretty amazing this year," says Penny Arcade's Robert Khoo. "You should come. I think you would like it." Complete List of PAX 2008 Exhibitors: - 1up.com

