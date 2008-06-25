The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

'Everyone Will Be Really Excited' About Blizzard Announcement

This weekend the Blizzard Worldwide Invitational is being held in Paris. There will probably be some big announcements. But what could they be? At GDC Paris, Blizzard's Rob Pardo was asked about the "the new game" to which he replied:

So you want me to announce the game before our announcement? No offence, but I think there's like 300 people here, and I'll be ripped apart by 8000 people there [at the Invitational]if I pre-announce it — but it's going to be really exciting. I think everybody here will be really excited about the announcement.

Sounds really exciting, and yes, we're really excited.

Blizzard to unveil new title at Worldwide Invitational? [Games Industry][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles