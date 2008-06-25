'Everyone Will Be Really Excited' About Blizzard Announcement

This weekend the Blizzard Worldwide Invitational is being held in Paris. There will probably be some big announcements. But what could they be? At GDC Paris, Blizzard's Rob Pardo was asked about the "the new game" to which he replied:

So you want me to announce the game before our announcement? No offence, but I think there's like 300 people here, and I'll be ripped apart by 8000 people there [at the Invitational]if I pre-announce it — but it's going to be really exciting. I think everybody here will be really excited about the announcement.

Sounds really exciting, and yes, we're really excited.

