Everything* You Always Wanted To Know About Gears of War 2 Multiplayer

Gears of War 2 designer and, apparently, part-time aviator Clifford Michael Bleszinski dishes loads of details to 1UP on the multiplayer portions of Epic's next Xbox 360 game. It's full of satisfaction, from info on Gears 2's new maps to new gameplay types like Guardian and Meat Flag. Mr. Bleszinski spends ample time discussing the various ways one can now disfigure and deform one's foes. Fans and nitpickers of the original Gears of War multiplayer modes will definitely want to check out Dan Hsu's interview with the faux-hawked one.

* May not actually cover everything.