Facebreaker Breaks Faces Sept. 5

Electronic Arts announced today that FaceBreaker will be hitting the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 on Sept. 5, with the Wii version following this holiday, according to GameSpot.
After watching this video of character Spin beating the brains out of a square-jawed, muscle-bound opponent, I'm a bit psyched.
