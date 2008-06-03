Facebreaker Meet And Beat: Kiriko



Well this certainly gets rid of any notion I might have had that EA's Facebreaker would just be a reskinning Fight Night. Those are definitely not Fight Night moves that little glamour goth Kiriko is pulling off in this clip. Hell, those aren't even boxing moves. It looks like they've created a 3D fighting game with a ring around it. Not quite sure how I feel about that. It certainly looks like fun, but with Soul Calibur 4 on the way I'm not sure I'm going to need another fighting game any time soon.

That, and the over-the-top characters might be a bit too far over that top there. "I can't feel my face!" *giggle* No.