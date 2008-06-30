Fallout 3 CE Exclusive To EB Games? I Don't Believe You!

For those of you out there that still doubt EB Games Australia has the exclusive on the Fallout 3 Collector's Edition, look no further than EB's own website. See that new banner, you know, the one that says "exclusive"? Yeah, that one.
Now, other retailers (such as GAME) have a similar bundle (the notable difference being a Brotherhood of Steel figurine instead of the PVC Vault Boy bobblehead), and some might believe it's the Collector's Edition. Sadly, I'm pretty sure you'll find it's the preorder bundle.
