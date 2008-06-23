Fallout 3 Collector's Edition Only A Retailer Exclusive In Australia?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

f3_cover.jpgSo what was it that had Bethesda's Pete Hines surprised at today's Fallout 3 preview? It wasn't that my bobblehead broke - apparently a number of journos reported similar mishaps soon after last year's Washington DC preview. No, it was the fact that the Fallout 3 CE is going to be exclusive to EB Games in Australia.

Not only was it "news" to Hines, he also wasn't aware of a similar deal anywhere in the world. He went as far as to say that all appropriate stores in the States will have the CE. Now, Hines knows a lot about Fallout 3, and probably a great deal on how the game will be distributed, but he's not omnipotent (sadly). So it's quite possible Oz publisher Red Ant decided to organise something under its own power without informing Bethesda.

There's a chance Hines will bring it up with Red Ant, and hence an outside hope retailers other than EB will see the Collector's Edition. We'll just have to wait and see.

  • Drayven Guest

    The guys at my local GAME said that they were getting the Collector's Edition too. The thing that EB have as an exclusive is the bobblehead. GAME are getting a Brotherhood Of Steel figure instead (also available at JB and Harvey Norman).

  • Logan Booker Guest

    Are you sure that's the CE? Red Ant has organised with many retailers to do a pre-order bundle, which won't be available once the pre-order period has passed. The BoS figurine is part of it.

  • Murcho Guest

    EB is getting the "collectors edition" you've seen around the net. All other retailers are getting the "special edition" which is the one that comes with the BOS figurine. I'm not sure what else the SE comes with, but I'm getting a bobble head :)

  • Tarou Guest

    It is definitely the CE that GAME have. Like Drayven said, the only EB exclusive thing is the bobblehead.

