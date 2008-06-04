Famitsu Gives Metal Gear Solid 4 Perfect Score

This is still unconfirmed as we haven't yet seen review scans, but word has it that Japanese magazine Famitsu is giving upcoming PS3 title Metal Gear Solid 4 a perfect 40/40. Famitsu has only done this seven times. Those other "perfect" 40/40 titles are The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Soulcalibur, Vagrant Story, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Nintendogs, Final Fantasy XII and Super Smash Bros. Brawl. This makes MGS4 the first PLAYSTATION 3 title to get the coveted 40/40 score.

