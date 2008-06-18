Finding The Funny In The R18+ Rating For Games Debate



I didn't think it was possible to find a comedic angle to the whole R18+ rating for games situation in Australia. Yet, Alexander Gabbott managed this tricky feat with the above clip, produced as part of a TAFE film & TV diploma. While there are some Zero Punctuation overtones, for the most part, Alex has produced something unique (and smirk-worthy). If you feel like being entertained and informed at the same time, hit play!

Alex gets bonus points from me for squeezing in a reference to Tony Martin's last radio show, Get This. R.I.P.

R18+ and Video Games: A History of Violence [YouTube, thanks Alex]