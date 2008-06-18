The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Finding The Funny In The R18+ Rating For Games Debate


I didn't think it was possible to find a comedic angle to the whole R18+ rating for games situation in Australia. Yet, Alexander Gabbott managed this tricky feat with the above clip, produced as part of a TAFE film & TV diploma. While there are some Zero Punctuation overtones, for the most part, Alex has produced something unique (and smirk-worthy). If you feel like being entertained and informed at the same time, hit play!

Alex gets bonus points from me for squeezing in a reference to Tony Martin's last radio show, Get This. R.I.P.

R18+ and Video Games: A History of Violence [YouTube, thanks Alex]

Comments

  • Pezz Guest

    Biggest loss to radio ever having Get This axed. I'm still suckling at the podcasts i have like a wombat suckling at it's dead mothers teet on the side of the road....

    0
  • SEAN Guest

    bah........ive had it with aus ratings and prices. Im no longer getting anything here in australia, im going to order online for $60 an [uncensored] game.

    0
  • tsengan Guest

    'Inspired' by Zero Punctuation? I think his course hasn't got to the 'rip off' class yet.

    0
  • james-croft @James C

    Loved it. Great work! To be fair though, it's not the classification board's fault; it's those damn thugs in the scallop industry.

    0
  • Nick Guest

    I can personally reassure you that "his course" has had a class deal with (quote) 'rip off' (unquote) of the works of others.

    Personally I think Alex has done a wonderful job, all power to his arm!

    0
  • thespacemonkee Guest

    On the YouTube page he says this in the description.

    "And yes, I was inspired (heavily. Sorry Yahtzee!) by Zero Punctuation. Go and watch all his videos! The Burnout Paradise review is awesome!"

    Always steal from the best.

    0
  • Ben Abraham Guest

    ASSAULT! ASSAULT! Sorry Officer, you touched me.

    R.I.P. Get This indeed.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles