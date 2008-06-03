The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

First Details On Activision's Debut Bond Game

Courtesy of British mag GamesMaster, we now have our first information on just what Activision's first Bond game - Quantum of Solace - is all about. Seems it's a first-person shooter, with occasional third-person moments when the action dictates the switch, and will be based on both Casino Royale and the upcoming flick with which the game shares its name. Oh, and QTEs will feature as well. Worth at least the benefit of your doubt, if only because it can't be any worse than the past few EA Bond games.

First 007 Quantum of Solace gameplay info [GamesMaster, via CVG]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles