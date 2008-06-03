First Details On Activision's Debut Bond Game

Courtesy of British mag GamesMaster, we now have our first information on just what Activision's first Bond game - Quantum of Solace - is all about. Seems it's a first-person shooter, with occasional third-person moments when the action dictates the switch, and will be based on both Casino Royale and the upcoming flick with which the game shares its name. Oh, and QTEs will feature as well. Worth at least the benefit of your doubt, if only because it can't be any worse than the past few EA Bond games.

