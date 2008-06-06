The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

First Duke Nukem Forever Gameplay Video


With Duke Nukem Forever over a decade in development, you'd think that a first gameplay video reveal of the thing would be a major event, the type of clip that would be handed out as an exclusive to a major video game press outlet. Nope. Instead, 3D Realms' forever-in-the-making first person shooter gets the over the shoulder, indirect feed treatment on The Jace Hall Show—delivered via the dreadful Crackle video player no less.

Due to the aggravating nature of Crackle videos to autoplay, the clip is after the jump. An interview segment with developers Scott Miller and George Broussard kicks off around 2:30, with first blurry footage of Duke Nukem Forever about four minutes in. Thanks to the many, many tipsters who sent this one in.

    Wow it looks so average lol

