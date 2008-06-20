First Look At Multiplayer Darwinia

Though it's been public knowledge for a while now, nobody has really seen or heard much about Multiwinia, the upcoming multiplayer edition of Introversion's brilliant strategy title Darwinia. Have now! RPS' Kieron Gillen has had a sit-down with the game, which can be best summed up with "It's an RTS cut back to its core essentials - you can file it next to World in Conflict, but even pacier". Works for me. Those interested in seeing how exactly the whole thing works - and how it looks - pop on over the Rock, Paper, Shotgun.

RPS Exclusive: Multiwinia Hands-on [RPS]