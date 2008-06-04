The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

First Mario Super Sluggers Footage


Looks like it's been lifted off the Japanese Nintendo Channel. And while it's awfully long, it's also awfully informative, taking the time to show you exactly how the game will control, and in the process answering any questions you probably have bout the thing. While it's slightly disappointing the game's controls don't go far beyond Wii Baseball's (in particular the pedestrian pitching), it's a Nintendo game. On the Wii. So it'll sell a million or two regardless.

[via Wii Folder]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles