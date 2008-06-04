First Mario Super Sluggers Footage



Looks like it's been lifted off the Japanese Nintendo Channel. And while it's awfully long, it's also awfully informative, taking the time to show you exactly how the game will control, and in the process answering any questions you probably have bout the thing. While it's slightly disappointing the game's controls don't go far beyond Wii Baseball's (in particular the pedestrian pitching), it's a Nintendo game. On the Wii. So it'll sell a million or two regardless.

[via Wii Folder]