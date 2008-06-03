First Resident Evil 5 Gameplay Impressions

Resident Evil 5 producer Jun Takeuchi presented the newest trailer for his upcoming survival horror adventure, a game partially set in the shanty towns of an unnamed African locale, at Capcom's recent Captivate 08 media event. Following the trailer, one that reveals protagonist Chris Redfield's newest partner, a mysterious woman who we're going to refer to as Sheva, just for kicks, Takeuchi fired up our first look at a playable Resident Evil 5. Set in the village showcased in the game's original trailer, Capcom's Masachika Kawata—producer of Resident Evil 4 Wii and Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles—guided us through a quick gameplay demonstration.