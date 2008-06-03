Resident Evil 5 producer Jun Takeuchi presented the newest trailer for his upcoming survival horror adventure, a game partially set in the shanty towns of an unnamed African locale, at Capcom's recent Captivate 08 media event. Following the trailer, one that reveals protagonist Chris Redfield's newest partner, a mysterious woman who we're going to refer to as Sheva, just for kicks, Takeuchi fired up our first look at a playable Resident Evil 5. Set in the village showcased in the game's original trailer, Capcom's Masachika Kawata—producer of Resident Evil 4 Wii and Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles—guided us through a quick gameplay demonstration.
First Resident Evil 5 Gameplay Impressions
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
It's a great demo on the PS3. I've played the public assembly and shanty town about 10 times each and counting! can't wait till 13th of march! it will be a bloody mess! XD Goooooooo RE5!
Oh, and if anyone knows of the machine gun in the oublic assembly? everyone's talking about it, and i've had teammates picking them up... but i just can't see the thing! [PUBLIC ASSEMBLY] please e-mail me [[email protected]] DARE put spam on there... DARE,and i'll kick your ass off!