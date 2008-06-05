Fishy Copies Of MGS4 Already In British Hands

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

For the past, oh, day or two, we've got a few "OMG I have MGS4" emails from readers. Normally pictures or videos of people in the UK who have managed to get hold of a copy of the game on eBay ahead of its June 12 release date. All of them pointing towards auctions just like this one. Normally, not so big a deal, as advance copies of games are often offloaded by shady writers. But journos aren't getting copies of MGS4. There are no advance copies. So how'd these guys in the UK get them? And why are they Australian retail copies of the game - as you can see from the MA15+ rating on the cover - and not the UK version? Think most of you can put two and two together on this one.

METAL GEAR SOLID 4 GUNS OF THE PATRIOTS PS3 *POST NOW* [eBay]

    Guys 2+2= an Aussie game store that regularly breaks street dates.

    The reason you are all WTF is probably because stories about oz street street dates being broken don't get to the US stream of kotaku.

