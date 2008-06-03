Former SOE Exec Becomes Cryptic CEO

Cryptic Studios might be hard at work developing their superhero MMO Champions Online, but that doesn't mean they can't take a few minutes off to take care of a few pressing matters, such as hiring someone to run the company. Stepping into the role of chief executive officer of the company will be Sony Online Entertainment's former senior vice president of Business Development and Operations, John Needham, who is understandably excited about his new job.

"The Cryptic team has a great following among MMO players and their creative plans for the space are really pressing the genre forward," said John Needham, newly appointed CEO of Cryptic Studios. "I look forward to working with the Cryptic team to lead the company into its next phase of growth."

Needham was also once the VP of finance for Telemundo Networks, so you know he'll really appreciate his new office at Cryptic's The Cats, California headquarters.