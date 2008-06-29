Fun Factoid: Zelda Dev Team is 2 to 5x as Large as Wii Fit's

That's one of the tidbits coming out of a 90 minute interview Shigeru Miyamoto did with Wired, in which he expounds at great length on Wii Fit and to other degrees on subjects such as the Wii's graphical capabilities, competitor imitation of the Wiimote, and other matters. Here's an interesting excerpt:

Miyamoto: I think that the understanding of the Wii remote technology has certainly proliferated to developers, and their understanding of how it works is now very strong. But, I think that in terms of developing games for the Wii remote, it's really more about the focus of the team and how thoroughly they consider the user interface and the end experience for the consumer in terms of how intuitive that is and how easy it is to use. And, at this point, I think it's just difficult for me to say how many teams that are really focused on that experience ae out there and are working on games.

In other words, shovelware, by its nature, doesn't fully employ the capabilities of Nintendo's unique controller. Or any, controller, really.

Was that too harsh? I need to go back and watch "I Love the World" again. In all fairness, Miyamoto covers a ton of ground in this talk, including how his approach to designing Donkey Kong carries forward to game design today. Check it out.

