Game Retailer to Donate 10% of Sales to China Disaster Relief

Hong Kong (PRWEB) June 4, 2008 — Renchi.com, a leading import video games, consoles and game gear retailer, is driving a campaign to help China's earthquake victims.

On May 12, 2008, an earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale struck the province of Sichuan, China. As of today, over 68,000 dead, 20,000 still missing, over 350,000 injured and widespread destruction is reported. More than 5,000,000 people have become homeless.

This Father's Day, you can help these children rebuild their schools and help families rebuild their homes by simply placing an order from our site. From now until June 20th, 2008, 10% of your order amount will be donated (*excluding shipping) to the Hong Kong World Vision Sichuan Earthquake Relief (Hong Kong World Vision). The World Vision is chosen because they have pledged to allocate 100% of donations for the relief work.

Please use coupon code KSCSVNBB when you check out, and 10% of your purchase amount will be donate to the Hong Kong World Vision.

Act now. Get something for your loved ones and help these children and families at the same time. See how your purchase can help these families now.

Every order helps. Your order counts! Place your order at Renchi.com now!