GameTraders Bundaberg Has A MySpace Page Too

gt_myspace_2.jpgIf Carillon GameTraders can make a MySpace page for its customers, there's nothing to stop other GT outlets from doing the same.

Matt Cooper, assistant manager for GT's Bundaberg operations, has put some effort into a page for his store. I'm assuming the deal is the same as Carillon's - to make people aware of sales, offers and events. That, or a posting board for emo poetry about PS3 shortages or the gruelling experiences of working in retail.

Oh, I'm only kidding! Now, go make friends with an inanimate object.

Comments

  • Michael Guest

    can we get a link?

    0
  • SpiceMan Guest

    So there isn't a page for GAMETRADERS ROBINA?

    0

