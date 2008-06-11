The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

GameTraders Carillon To Explode With Sales, Midnight MGS4 Launch

Wait, so let me get this straight. Not only is the GameTraders in Carillon, WA having a midnight launch for Metal Gear Solid 4 (yes, it's available tomorrow folks), but the store is currently selling brand-new copies of Devil May Cry 4 and Frontlines: Fuel of War on Xbox 360 for $20. $20! That's damn cheap.

As for MGS4, the midnight launch will be held at the Reading Cinema in Belmont Forum. The event kicks off at 9PM, and GT will be selling the game for $99.95 (RRP $119.95). Maybe not as cheap as an import, but probably among the cheapest prices in Australia.

[Thanks Raze35]

Comments

  • Brendan Guest

    hahah yeah I went there the other day and picked up Lego Indiana Jones on PC for $45.95. I walk over to their 2 for 1 table and see Beyond Good and Evil AND DMC4, so I got both of them for $29.95. Not to mention I also picked up Mass Effect for PC for 89.95.

    Finally a redeeming factor about video games in Perth. Definitely the cheapest prices in Aus that I've seen.

    0
  • BenHH @BearaceDougie

    Mm the store is a bit far for me.
    Though those deals are hot, any others?

    Much Stock?

    0
  • dukeofwhales @Batiu-Drami

    protip: It's not in a suburb named Carilion, Carilion city is one of the arcades in the Perth metro area :)

    0
  • raze35 Guest

    lol where is the credit? due i posted this hahaha

    0
  • Cwn Guest

    "Carillion City", yannow like the bells?

    Went to Midnight launch, was pretty good. Some hitches here and there but I guess we're new at this.

    Thanks for the heads up Kotaku! (and thanks to you Raze35 if you're the one who told 'em)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles