GameTraders Carillon To Explode With Sales, Midnight MGS4 Launch

Wait, so let me get this straight. Not only is the GameTraders in Carillon, WA having a midnight launch for Metal Gear Solid 4 (yes, it's available tomorrow folks), but the store is currently selling brand-new copies of Devil May Cry 4 and Frontlines: Fuel of War on Xbox 360 for $20. $20! That's damn cheap.

As for MGS4, the midnight launch will be held at the Reading Cinema in Belmont Forum. The event kicks off at 9PM, and GT will be selling the game for $99.95 (RRP $119.95). Maybe not as cheap as an import, but probably among the cheapest prices in Australia.

[Thanks Raze35]