Gears 2 Multiplayer Rundown

Hey, another Gears 2 mutliplayer clip! But this ones all neat and official and concise and has a ton of new multiplayer footage of the new maps, weapons and game modes. Worth a watch, but not if there's wee ones around, as the tomato sauce is spread around quite liberally over the course of the vid.

  GloomyDouche

    The new sheild cover pick up needs a finishing move too! Also they should do something more interactive with the damn car's they had lying around in a buncha gears 1 maps and by the looks of it in Gears 2. How bout the ability to push them along while you take cover behind them like in the gears one capaign? How about after they take a certain amount of damage they explode or something so you can't just camp? Do something with them! :P

