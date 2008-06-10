The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Girls Don't Have Time For Game Crap, Man

THQ wireless director James Scalpello thinks he knows why more guys than girls play games. They've got better things to do! Word has it that Scalpello said:

When girls play console games, they have to have gone through a whole other list of things they could have done before sitting down with them... Guys get home, have dinner, and play a computer game. It's much higher up the list of priorities. To put it bluntly, girls have got better things to do.

Oh. Okay. Well. Yeah. Scalpello apparently went on to say, "I don't think there's ever been a successful game really pinpointed just for girls". And after that, he went on to win the hearts of female gamers everywhere. James! James! He's our man!!

Eds Note: According to game site CVG, these quotes originally appeared on CasualGaming.biz, but were later given ninja edits so that they read slightly different now.

Girly Games May Be A Lost Cause [CasualGaming.biz via CVG]

Comments

  • PippinZ Guest

    Girls think they have better things to do? Like what? Blame it on cultural influences.

    As soon as you attempt to make a "girly game" you are already on the road to patronising some of your audience. Why not just focus on developing games that aren't made for girls, but don't exclude girls either? :O

    0
  • PippinZ Guest

    AU Comments (0), US Comments (69 comments).
    #@^&%*!

    0

